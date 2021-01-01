AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
475
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2417
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2610
2564
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11430
11083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +10%
1184
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +20%
5126
4265
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
