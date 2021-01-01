AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
475
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2417
Ryzen 3 4300GE +6%
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2610
2565
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11430
Ryzen 3 4300GE +2%
11640
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +28%
5126
3992
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
