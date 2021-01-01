AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 1027 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +59%
2425
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2621
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +48%
11430
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +53%
5121
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
