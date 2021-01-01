Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 4350G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 1027 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 27x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G?
