AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1389 vs 1127 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1167
Ryzen 3 5300G +10%
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6050
Ryzen 3 5300G +40%
8453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2577
Ryzen 3 5300G +19%
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11379
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
13198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1134
Ryzen 3 5300G +23%
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4526
Ryzen 3 5300G +17%
5273
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1700 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|6
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
