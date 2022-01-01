Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 4350G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1389 vs 1127 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
11379
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
13198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1700 MHz 1700 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G?
