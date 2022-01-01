AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G vs Ryzen 3 5300G VS AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G AMD Ryzen 3 5300G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300G and 4350G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 9-months later

23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1389 vs 1127 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Cezanne Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 40x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1700 MHz 1700 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 0.85 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300G n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 24