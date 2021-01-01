Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE or Ryzen 3 4300GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE vs Ryzen 3 4300GE

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 4350GE

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1101 MHz 1101 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 6 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
0.85 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 4300GE
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE?
