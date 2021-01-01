AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 3 4300GE +5%
1204
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5620
Ryzen 3 4300GE +2%
5738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2533
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11332
Ryzen 3 4300GE +1%
11400
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Ryzen 3 4300GE +2%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3907
Ryzen 3 4300GE +20%
4695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1101 MHz
|1101 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
