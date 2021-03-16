AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 796 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1801
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +62%
3007
1858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +204%
12230
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +62%
1308
809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +179%
4640
1665
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
