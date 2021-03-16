Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 5450U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1040 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +19%
12230
Ryzen 3 5300U
10247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U?
