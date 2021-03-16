AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1040 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +24%
3007
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +19%
12230
10247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +25%
1308
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +24%
4640
3752
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
