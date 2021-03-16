AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U vs Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1170 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3007
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12230
Ryzen 3 5400U +1%
12308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +10%
1308
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +47%
4640
3155
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
