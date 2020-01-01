AMD Ryzen 5 1400 vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1400 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Ryzen 3 3100 +35%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1550
Ryzen 3 3100 +51%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1964
Ryzen 3 3100 +25%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7965
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
839
Ryzen 3 3100 +35%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3432
Ryzen 3 3100 +42%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
