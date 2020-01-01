AMD Ryzen 5 1400 vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1400 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Ryzen 3 3200G +20%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1400 +6%
1550
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1964
Ryzen 3 3200G +15%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1400 +10%
7965
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
839
Ryzen 3 3200G +11%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1400 +17%
3432
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|169 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
