AMD Ryzen 5 1400 vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1400 against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
21
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1550
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1964
Ryzen 3 3200GE +16%
2283
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1400 +4%
7965
7665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
839
Ryzen 3 3200GE +10%
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1400 +28%
3432
2675
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1