AMD Ryzen 5 1500X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1500X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
350
Ryzen 3 3300X +41%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1788
Ryzen 3 3300X +31%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2104
Ryzen 3 3300X +30%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9127
Ryzen 3 3300X +41%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
940
Ryzen 3 3300X +39%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3749
Ryzen 3 3300X +49%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1