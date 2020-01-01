Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 2200G

AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 1600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +100%
2573
Ryzen 3 2200G
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +2%
2055
Ryzen 3 2200G
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +83%
12258
Ryzen 3 2200G
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +78%
5186
Ryzen 3 2200G
2913

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 11, 2017 February 12, 2018
Launch price 219 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 5 1600?
EnglishРусский