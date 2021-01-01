AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
77
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1135 vs 889 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
351
Ryzen 3 3100 +28%
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
2621
2318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2086
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
2459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +5%
12516
11899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
893
Ryzen 3 3100 +29%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +1%
5076
5015
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|219 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
