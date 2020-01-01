AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Ryzen 3 3200G +12%
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +78%
2573
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2055
Ryzen 3 3200G +7%
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +69%
12258
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +4%
947
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +80%
5186
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|219 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
14 (56%)
11 (44%)
Total votes: 25