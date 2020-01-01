Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 3300X

AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 1600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +11%
2573
Ryzen 3 3300X
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Ryzen 3 3300X +30%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600
12258
Ryzen 3 3300X +3%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Ryzen 3 3300X +35%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600
5186
Ryzen 3 3300X +7%
5528

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 11, 2017 April 21, 2020
Launch price 219 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
6 (42.9%)
8 (57.1%)
Total votes: 14

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 1600?
EnglishРусский