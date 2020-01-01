AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Ryzen 3 3300X +40%
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +11%
2573
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2055
Ryzen 3 3300X +30%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12258
Ryzen 3 3300X +3%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
Ryzen 3 3300X +35%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Ryzen 3 3300X +7%
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|219 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
