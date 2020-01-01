Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 3 4300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 3 4300G

AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
AMD Ryzen 3 4300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300G and 1600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
  • Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Ryzen 3 4300G +26%
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600 +6%
12258
Ryzen 3 4300G
11579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and Ryzen 3 4300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 11, 2017 July 21, 2020
Launch price 219 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300G or Ryzen 5 1600?
EnglishРусский