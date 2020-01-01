AMD Ryzen 5 1600X vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
393
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600X +92%
2789
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2193
Ryzen 3 3200G +3%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600X +81%
13145
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600X +4%
972
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 1600X +78%
5214
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|249 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
