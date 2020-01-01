AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Ryzen 3 3100 +13%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1931
Ryzen 3 3100 +22%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2213
Ryzen 3 3100 +11%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8848
Ryzen 3 3100 +35%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Ryzen 3 3100 +16%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3289
Ryzen 3 3100 +48%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1