AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 883 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Ryzen 3 3300X +28%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1937
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
2343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 3 3300X +23%
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8815
Ryzen 3 3300X +45%
12760
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Ryzen 3 3300X +41%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3402
Ryzen 3 3300X +42%
4846
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2