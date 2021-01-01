Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2400G or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 2400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 883 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
1937
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
2343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
2181
Ryzen 3 3300X +23%
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
8815
Ryzen 3 3300X +45%
12760
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
3402
Ryzen 3 3300X +42%
4846

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released February 12, 2018 April 21, 2020
Launch price 169 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 2400G?
