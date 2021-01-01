Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2400G or Ryzen 3 4300GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 2400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 integrated graphics: 1.746 vs 0.85 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1157 vs 892 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
1011
Ryzen 3 4300GE +19%
1204
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
4778
Ryzen 3 4300GE +20%
5738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
2125
Ryzen 3 4300GE +18%
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
8721
Ryzen 3 4300GE +31%
11400
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2400G
3354
Ryzen 3 4300GE +40%
4695

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released February 12, 2018 July 21, 2020
Launch price 169 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1240 MHz 1101 MHz
Shading Units 704 384
TMUs 44 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 11 6
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 2400G +105%
1.746 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 4300GE
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE or Ryzen 5 2400G?
