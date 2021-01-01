AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 883 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +21%
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1937
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +25%
2417
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +20%
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8815
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +30%
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +32%
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3402
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +51%
5126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
