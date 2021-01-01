Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2400G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 2400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 883 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released February 12, 2018 July 21, 2020
Launch price 169 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

