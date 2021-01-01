AMD Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 integrated graphics: 1.746 vs 0.85 TFLOPS
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 892 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1011
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +14%
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4778
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +18%
5620
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2125
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +19%
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8721
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +30%
11332
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
884
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +26%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3354
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +16%
3907
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|169 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1240 MHz
|1101 MHz
|Shading Units
|704
|384
|TMUs
|44
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|11
|6
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
