AMD Ryzen 5 2500U vs Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +90%
357
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +140%
1308
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +11%
1879
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +85%
6714
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +32%
787
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +121%
2789
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
