AMD Ryzen 5 2500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +21%
357
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +120%
1308
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1879
Ryzen 3 3200U +2%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +64%
6714
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +7%
787
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +80%
2789
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 10110U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U