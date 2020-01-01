Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 2500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +120%
1308
Ryzen 3 3200U
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +64%
6714
Ryzen 3 3200U
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +80%
2789
Ryzen 3 3200U
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 26, 2017 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen Zen+
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 5 2500U?
EnglishРусский