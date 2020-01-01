AMD Ryzen 5 2500U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 3 4300U +22%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1308
Ryzen 3 4300U +20%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1879
Ryzen 3 4300U +28%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6714
Ryzen 3 4300U +18%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
787
Ryzen 3 4300U +27%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2789
Ryzen 3 4300U +13%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
