AMD Ryzen 5 2500X vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +6%
2380
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +36%
9854
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +8%
1009
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +31%
3828
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
