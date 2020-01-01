Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2500X or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2500X vs Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 2500X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +36%
9854
Ryzen 3 3200G
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500X +31%
3828
Ryzen 3 3200G
2933

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

