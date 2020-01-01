AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +13%
369
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +127%
2691
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +16%
2244
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +109%
13192
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +9%
980
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +90%
5439
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|31x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
