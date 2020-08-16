AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +20%
369
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +110%
2691
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +11%
2244
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +97%
13192
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +12%
980
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +87%
5439
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|199 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
