AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
378
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
2752
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Ryzen 3 3100 +7%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +11%
13308
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Ryzen 3 3100 +14%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
5550
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
