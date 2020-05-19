Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 2600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
378
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
2752
Ryzen 3 3100
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
2299
Ryzen 3 3100 +7%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +11%
13308
Ryzen 3 3100
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
996
Ryzen 3 3100 +14%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
5550
Ryzen 3 3100
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 April 21, 2020
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600?
Mark Mal 19 May 2020 22:27
I would rather choose the 3100 as it offers early same performance for a cheaper price. If you have enough money for ryzen 5 2600 then consider getting the ryzen 3 3300X.
+60 Reply
controllaCSGO 10 August 2020 12:40
3100, its excellent for its price. You can upgrade it later also when you can afford. The upgradability path is great in AM4
+2 Reply
Random person 30 August 2020 06:11
From the on paper stats, the 3100 might be faster but in real world , the 3100 is about 10% slower. That is because the 3100 has a 2+2 core, 2 ccx design which causes increased latency during communication between the cores. If you can afford it then a 3300x makes more sense, it has a 4+0, single ccx design. But this still is a great processor for the price.
+24 Reply
