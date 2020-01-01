AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Ryzen 3 3200G +5%
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +86%
2691
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +2%
2244
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +82%
13192
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +8%
980
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +89%
5439
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|199 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
