AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
378
Ryzen 3 3300X +31%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +18%
2752
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
13308
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Ryzen 3 3300X +31%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5550
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
26 (23.6%)
84 (76.4%)
Total votes: 110