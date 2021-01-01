AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
58
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1002 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
999
Ryzen 3 5300G +10%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +165%
7015
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2255
Ryzen 3 5300G +35%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13131
Ryzen 3 5300G +6%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 3 5300G +39%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +12%
5572
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|199 USD
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1