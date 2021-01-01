Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 2600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1002 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
999
Ryzen 3 5300G +10%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +165%
7015
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
2255
Ryzen 3 5300G +35%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
13131
Ryzen 3 5300G +6%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600
987
Ryzen 3 5300G +39%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +12%
5572
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 April 13, 2021
Launch price 199 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 2600?
