We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 2600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 973 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
13350
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 July 21, 2020
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

