AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1162 vs 973 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
380
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +25%
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
2760
2417
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2266
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +15%
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
13350
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
982
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +21%
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5067
5126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
