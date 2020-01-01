AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 979 vs 702 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
377
354
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +109%
2748
1315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +21%
2281
1889
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +99%
13269
6674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +39%
983
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +136%
5692
2407
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
