We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500U and 2600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 979 vs 702 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +109%
2748
Ryzen 5 2500U
1315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +21%
2281
Ryzen 5 2500U
1889
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +99%
13269
Ryzen 5 2500U
6674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600 +136%
5692
Ryzen 5 2500U
2407

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 2500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 October 26, 2017
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 20x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 5 2600?
