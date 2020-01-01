AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 3 3100 +6%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +32%
3035
2303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Ryzen 3 3100 +1%
2399
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +20%
13885
11537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Ryzen 3 3100 +8%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +21%
5738
4730
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|229 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
