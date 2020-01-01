Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 2600X or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 2600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +32%
3035
Ryzen 3 3100
2303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X
2378
Ryzen 3 3100 +1%
2399
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +20%
13885
Ryzen 3 3100
11537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X
1035
Ryzen 3 3100 +8%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +21%
5738
Ryzen 3 3100
4730

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 April 21, 2020
Launch price 229 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600X?
EnglishРусский