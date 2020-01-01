AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +34%
419
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +51%
1975
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +15%
2396
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +39%
9477
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +13%
987
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +32%
3933
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|149 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
