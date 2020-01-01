Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 3 4300GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 3400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
1975
Ryzen 3 4300GE +29%
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 July 21, 2020
Launch price 149 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE or Ryzen 5 3400G?
