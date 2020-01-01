AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 3 4300GE +9%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Ryzen 3 4300GE +29%
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
