AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 3 4300U +4%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +26%
1975
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
9477
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 3 4300U +1%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +24%
3933
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
