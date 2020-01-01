Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 3400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +26%
1975
Ryzen 3 4300U
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
9477
Ryzen 3 4300U
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +24%
3933
Ryzen 3 4300U
3164

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 149 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 5 3400G?
