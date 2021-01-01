AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 968 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1057
Ryzen 3 5300G +4%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +78%
4722
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2329
Ryzen 3 5300G +31%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9234
Ryzen 3 5300G +51%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Ryzen 3 5300G +44%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3887
Ryzen 3 5300G +28%
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|149 USD
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1240 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|704
|384
|TMUs
|44
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|11
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
