We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 3400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 968 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +78%
4722
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
2329
Ryzen 3 5300G +31%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
9234
Ryzen 3 5300G +51%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
3887
Ryzen 3 5300G +28%
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 149 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 40x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 11 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1240 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 704 384
TMUs 44 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 11 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 3400G?
