AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +10%
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +27%
2509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +10%
2627
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +22%
11605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +22%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +35%
5327
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
