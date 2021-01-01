AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 913 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
420
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +11%
468
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1959
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2384
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9496
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +20%
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
917
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +23%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3579
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +13%
4036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1