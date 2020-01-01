AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 1400
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +27%
419
329
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +27%
1975
1550
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +22%
2396
1964
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
9477
7965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +18%
987
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +15%
3933
3432
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|149 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1