AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 1600

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 3400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
1977
Ryzen 5 1600 +33%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +15%
2394
Ryzen 5 1600
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
9531
Ryzen 5 1600 +31%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
3579
Ryzen 5 1600 +42%
5076

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 11, 2017
Launch price 149 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 5 3400G?
