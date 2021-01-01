AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
418
351
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1977
Ryzen 5 1600 +33%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +15%
2394
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9531
Ryzen 5 1600 +31%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +4%
925
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3579
Ryzen 5 1600 +42%
5076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|149 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
