AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 2500X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2500X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +1%
2396
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Ryzen 5 2500X +4%
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 5 2500X +2%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
3933
3828
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1