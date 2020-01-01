AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +11%
419
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Ryzen 5 2600 +39%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G +4%
2396
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Ryzen 5 2600 +40%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933
Ryzen 5 2600 +41%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|149 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
