AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 5 2600X +2%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Ryzen 5 2600X +55%
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Ryzen 5 2600X +1%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Ryzen 5 2600X +50%
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 5 2600X +8%
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933
Ryzen 5 2600X +49%
5843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|149 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
