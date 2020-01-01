Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 3400G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
1975
Ryzen 5 2600X +55%
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
9477
Ryzen 5 2600X +50%
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400G
3933
Ryzen 5 2600X +49%
5843

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 19, 2018
Launch price 149 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Ryzen 5 3400G?
