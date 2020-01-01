AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
458
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2314
Ryzen 3 4300G +13%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8709
Ryzen 3 4300G +37%
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
