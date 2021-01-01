AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 942 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2336
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +12%
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9044
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +26%
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
951
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +19%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3157
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE +28%
4036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|149 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1