AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350GE and 3400GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 942 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 30, 2019 July 21, 2020
Launch price 149 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 11 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE or Ryzen 5 3400GE?
