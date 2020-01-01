AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 5 1400
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
21
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 11
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1550
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +18%
2314
1964
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +9%
8709
7965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +9%
912
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
Ryzen 5 1400 +17%
3432
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|149 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
